Baton Rouge Zoo relocation: another day, another debate

A rendering of Greenwood Park's proposed water park. Photo courtesy of BREC.

Supporters and detractors of BREC’s proposal to move the Baton Rouge Zoo to the southern part of the parish are sounding off on the plan—again.

This time it was at today’s East Baton Rouge Parish Chamber of Commerce meeting where an unlikely mix of leaders and residents from both the northern and southern parts of the parish argued against moving the zoo. They said relocating the zoo from Baker’s Greenwood Community Park is unnecessary and expensive.

Attorney Alex St. Amant and architect Coleman Brown decried what they say is a lack of transparency from BREC in the yearslong process to develop the plan.

BREC Superintendent Carolyn McKnight, champion of the proposed move, has had numerous meetings with stakeholders to discuss the plan, but most have been private. There was a public meeting prior to last week’s BREC Board of Commissioners meeting, where the proposal was delayed until August. McKnight has proposed adding a water park, soccer fields and other amenities to Greenwood Park in exchange for moving the zoo.

