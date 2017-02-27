Baton Rouge won’t seek TramLink BR funding until next year

Baton Rouge's proposed TramLink BR project is on hold (FILE PHOTO)

While plans are moving forward for the TramLink BR streetcar line proposed for a 3.4-mile stretch along Nicholson Drive, city-parish officials have decided to defer for a year their request for $67.5 million in federal funds.

Securing the federal money is key for the future of the project, and will cover about 50% of the estimated $170 million total price tag.

The city-parish originally planned to seek funding from the Federal Transit Authority for the streetcar in the federal 2018 fiscal year budget, which goes into effect Oct. 1. But interim Chief Administrative Officer William Daniel, who is continuing to serve in Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s administration until she selects a replacement, says officials were running behind on the application process due to last summer’s flood.

