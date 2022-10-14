Friday, October 14, 2022 BusinessInsider Baton Rouge tank barge operator GMS acquired by Parker Towing By Eric L. Taylor - October 14, 2022 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print General Marine Services, the Baton Rouge-based tank barge operator, has been purchased by Tuscaloosa's Parker Towing Co. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in