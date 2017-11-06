Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra asks Broome for help with back rent

A man plays the cello at a symphony concert. iStockphoto

The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra is negotiating with the city-parish to come up with a payment plan for some $50,000 it owes in back rent to the Raising Cane’s River Center Theatre for the 2016-2017 season.

BRSO Board President Mae Belton says she met earlier this fall with Mayor Sharon Weston Broome to see if the city-parish would be willing to either work out a payment plan or forgive the debt altogether. She says she’s waiting to hear back from the mayor.

The city, says Darryl Gissel, Broome’s chief administrative officer, is working with the organization towards a resolution but no formal arrangement has been made.

