Baton Rouge software firm nets $600K in investments

A Baton Rouge-based software company has netted a $600,000 combined investment from a Florida-based software company and two Louisiana venture development funds.

eRisk Consulting, which caters to construction and real estate companies, received $150,000 from The Catalyst Fund, managed by Baton Rouge’s Innovation Catalyst. It also received a combined $450,000 investment from Louisiana Fund II, an early-stage venture capital fund, and Core Associates of Jupiter, Florida.

A news release says the cash infusion will help eRisk accelerate the development of its mobile app, eNTERFACE, which allows companies to automate paper processes into a single mobile platform.

“We are very excited about our recent fundraising efforts. Our new partners will bring capital resources, as well as industry expertise and strategic global positioning in the U.S., Canada, New Zealand and Australia,” eRisk President Chris Jordan says in a statement. “eRisk plans to use a significant portion of the funds for manpower expansion and to help strengthen the scalability of the platform.”

