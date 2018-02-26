Baton Rouge Sky Zone considering relocation in wake of corporate sale

A kid jumps on a Trampoline.

Circus Trix Holdings, the Utah-based company that owns Area 51 and hundreds of other indoor trampoline parks around the country, recently acquired Sky Zone, which was one of its biggest competitors.

The deal, which closed Feb. 1 for an undisclosed price, makes Circus Trix the largest indoor active recreation and trampoline park company in the world, with more than 300 company owned and franchise locations.

But it throws into question the future of the local Sky Zone location on Industriplex Boulevard near Siegen Lane, which is less than three miles from the local Area 51 location in Willow Grove.

Earlier this month, the owners of the local Sky Zone building put the 26,400-square-foot property on the market for sale or lease.

Daily Report has the full story.