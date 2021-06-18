Friday, June 18, 2021 BusinessInsider Baton Rouge riverboat casino revenues up 242% from prior May By Caitie Burkes - June 18, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print (iStock) With pandemic-era regulations lifted, Baton Rouge’s three riverboat casinos saw revenues increase approximately 242% in May compared to the year prior. Already a subscriber? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in