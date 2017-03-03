Baton Rouge rises to No. 2 in ‘Site Selection’ national ranking

File photo by Tim Mueller

Baton Rouge climbed three spots on Site Selection magazine’s latest ranking of midsize cities with the most success in landing investments for new and expanded corporate facilities, rising from No. 5 in 2015 to No. 2 last year.

The Capital Region fared well with expansions in the petrochemical, major industrial, plastics and technology sectors, Site Selection says, noting investments by companies such as HR Nu Blu Energy, ExxonMobil, Cajun Industrial Design & Construction, Formosa Plastics and General Informatics. In all, the Baton Rouge metro area recorded 48 investments for projects in 2016.

“The consistent growth and number of projects in the region speak to the business climate, talent and momentum we have,” says Baton Rouge Area Chamber President and CEO Adam Knapp in a statement. “BRAC staff was involved with several of the large projects last year that represent a significant $362.5 million capital investment in the area.”

Daily Report has the full story.