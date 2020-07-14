Home Business Baton Rouge restaurants are open, but… RIGHT INGREDIENTS: Mestizo chef owner Jim Urdiales, using the same 1964 Vulcan stove on which he first learned to cook, says there are “a lot of moving parts” to manage as pandemic restrictions ease. (Don Kadair) BusinessInsider Baton Rouge restaurants are open, but… By Maggie Heyn Richardson - July 14, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print Continuing uncertainty—and changing rules—amidst COVID-19 are the main course for Baton Rouge area restaurant operators. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for about $1 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Business LSU adjusting to COVID-19 realities Business Oil and gas industry looking for gut punch tax relief Insider Rouzan makes a TND turnaround Business City-parish announces start of traffic signal upgrades Insider JR Ball: What’s in a name? Power Business Getting Gordon: The man behind the billboards Insider 5 most expensive homes on the Baton Rouge market Insider Design: River Center Branch Library Business Entrepreneur: Cameron Jackson Business 3 things to know: Jon LeBlanc