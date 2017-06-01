Baton Rouge North Economic Development District hiring process under fire

Questions are being raised about the long-awaited hiring of an executive director for the Baton Rouge North Economic Development District, a group aiming to catalyze business investment in north Baton Rouge.

Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks, whose council district falls within the economic development district’s boundaries, is upset with the board’s hiring process and says she has received little information from the group over the past several months. On Wednesday, Banks added a resolution to the June 14 Metro Council meeting agenda, asking the board for an update on how the search is progressing.

Banks also staunchly opposes what appears to be the imminent decision to hire Rinaldi Jacobs—the district’s current interim director—on a permanent basis.

“There’s no transparency in this process. It took me two months to get the resumes,” Banks says. “When it comes to public money, you’re going to have to have a plan. For the six months (Jacobs) has been there, there’s been no plan.”

