Wednesday, April 28, 2021 BusinessEconomyInsider Baton Rouge loses 12% of constructions jobs over past 12 months By Deanna B. Narveson - April 28, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print Construction employment decreased by 12%, or 5,900 jobs, in the Baton Rouge area from March 2020 to March 2021. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in