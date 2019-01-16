2019 economy: Changing faces of Baton Rouge leadership and the challenges each face

Mike Edwards

Baton Rouge Metro Airport Director

Goals:

• Establish an Airport Economic Development Zone and advance public-private partnership opportunities in the Aviation Business Park

• Expand air service with a focus on the addition of new nonstop flights to the Washington, D.C. area, the Chicago area and Houston Hobby

• Develop and implement a five-year strategic plan and pursue other opportunities for collaboration with outside agencies and stakeholders

Challenges:

• Gain additional community support for existing air service, since high load factors are the most effective metric for convincing airlines to invest in new service

• Increase operational efficiencies in order to reduce cost per passenger while also improving overall customer experience

• Expand sources of non-aeronautical revenue primarily through the leasing and development of vacant non-aeronautical real estate assets

Corey Wilson

BREC Superintendent

90-Day Goals:

• Enhance internal and external BREC communications

• Promote new initiatives

• Improve sustainable budget funding and revenue generation

• Foster BREC staff development

Challenges:

• Helping the Baton Rouge Zoo regain its national accreditation

• “Selling” to the public master plans for the zoo and a reimagined Greenwood Park

• Restoring trust in Baton Rouge’s parks and recreation agency, which has come under fire in recent years

Jerry Jones Jr.

BRNEDD Executive Director

Goals:

• Encourage residents to support businesses in north Baton Rouge

• Find new ways to address crime, blight and other economic development deterrents

• Champion the food desert issue

Challenges:

• Convincing the public the organization is worth continued funding

• Securing talented staff to execute BRNEDD’s mission

• Attracting more businesses to north Baton Rouge

Stacia Haynie

LSU Provost

Goals:

• Increase LSU’s research profile in accordance with LSU’s Strategic Plan 2025

• Focus on strategic growth of a diverse student body

• Expand reach of LSU through online programs

Challenges:

• Ensuring the success of every student admitted to LSU through holistic evaluation, which includes some students who wouldn’t have been admitted through an over-the-bar approach

• Making the most of philanthropic dollars from LSU alumni, which has historically been a struggle, as the university embarks on its next capital campaign

David Winwood

LSU Innovation Park

Goals:

• Implement recommendations of the Emergent Method report, which should be ready in early 2019

• Attract more private partners to engage in development and buildout of the LSU Innovation Park property

• Increase student and faculty participation

Challenges:

• Competing against similar entities for financial resources

• Marketing LSU Innovation Park beyond the Baton Rouge area

Knock Knock Children’s Museum Executive Director

Unknown

What they’re looking for:

• Someone with strong financial and business management skills who would manage a $2.5 million annual operating budget and oversee a staff of 21 plus an executive committee

Challenges:

• Leading the next stage of Knock Knock’s development, building upon the record-breaking successes of predecessor Peter Olson, who last year raised $1.1 million in philanthropic dollars

Health District Executive Director

Unknown

What they’re looking for:

• A health care-savvy professional to lead the district in its mission to leverage resources among the major health organizations to improve healthcare outcomes and generate economic development

Challenges:

• Achieving initiatives set out in the ambitious 2015 Master Plan, including a second LSU medical school and a diabetes and obesity center

• Proving to community stakeholders a health district is needed in the first place

