2019 economy: Changing faces of Baton Rouge leadership and the challenges each face

Baton Rouge Metro Airport Director
Mike Edwards
Goals:
• Establish an Airport Economic Development Zone and advance public-private partnership opportunities in the Aviation Business Park
• Expand air service with a focus on the addition of new nonstop flights to the Washington, D.C. area, the Chicago area and Houston Hobby
• Develop and implement a five-year strategic plan and pursue other opportunities for collaboration with outside agencies and stakeholders
Challenges:
• Gain additional community support for existing air service, since high load factors are the most effective metric for convincing airlines to invest in new service
• Increase operational efficiencies in order to reduce cost per passenger while also improving overall customer experience
• Expand sources of non-aeronautical revenue primarily through the leasing and development of vacant non-aeronautical real estate assets
BREC Superintendent
Corey Wilson
90-Day Goals:
• Enhance internal and external BREC communications
• Promote new initiatives
• Improve sustainable budget funding and revenue generation
• Foster BREC staff development
Challenges:
• Helping the Baton Rouge Zoo regain its national accreditation
• “Selling” to the public master plans for the zoo and a reimagined Greenwood Park
• Restoring trust in Baton Rouge’s parks and recreation agency, which has come under fire in recent years
BRNEDD Executive Director
Jerry Jones Jr.
Goals:
• Encourage residents to support businesses in north Baton Rouge
• Find new ways to address crime, blight and other economic development deterrents
• Champion the food desert issue
Challenges:
• Convincing the public the organization is worth continued funding
• Securing talented staff to execute BRNEDD’s mission
• Attracting more businesses to north Baton Rouge
LSU Provost
Stacia Haynie
Goals:
• Increase LSU’s research profile in accordance with LSU’s Strategic Plan 2025
• Focus on strategic growth of a diverse student body
• Expand reach of LSU through online programs
Challenges:
• Ensuring the success of every student admitted to LSU through holistic evaluation, which includes some students who wouldn’t have been admitted through an over-the-bar approach
• Making the most of philanthropic dollars from LSU alumni, which has historically been a struggle, as the university embarks on its next capital campaign
LSU Innovation Park
Dave Winwood
Goals:
• Implement recommendations of the Emergent Method report, which should be ready in early 2019
• Attract more private partners to engage in development and buildout of the LSU Innovation Park property
• Increase student and faculty participation
Challenges:
• Competing against similar entities for financial resources
• Marketing LSU Innovation Park beyond the Baton Rouge area
Knock Knock Children’s Museum Executive Director
Unknown
What they’re looking for:
• Someone with strong financial and business management skills who would manage a $2.5 million annual operating budget and oversee a staff of 21 plus an executive committee
Challenges:
• Leading the next stage of Knock Knock’s development, building upon the record-breaking successes of predecessor Peter Olson, who last year raised $1.1 million in philanthropic dollars
Health District Executive Director
Unknown
What they’re looking for:
• A health care-savvy professional to lead the district in its mission to leverage resources among the major health organizations to improve healthcare outcomes and generate economic development
Challenges:
• Achieving initiatives set out in the ambitious 2015 Master Plan, including a second LSU medical school and a diabetes and obesity center
• Proving to community stakeholders a health district is needed in the first place