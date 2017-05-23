Baton Rouge lawmakers defending the COA say relatives’ employment with agency isn’t conflict of interest

East Baton Rouge Council on Aging (file photo)

Two Democratic Baton Rouge legislators who have publicly advocated in recent weeks for the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging and defended its management in the face of mounting criticism have close relatives on the payroll of the organization.

State Sen. Regina Barrow’s daughter, Shanrika Barrow, and state Rep. Pat Smith’s stepdaughter, Cynthia Smith, are both COA employees. It’s unclear when Barrow’s daughter was hired, though Barrow was on the COA board of directors at the time. The state senator has since resigned from the board to “avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest.” Smith’s stepdaughter was hired in 2014.

Barrow testified earlier this month before a House legislative committee against a bill that would have reorganized the COA’s board and given outside entities greater oversight of the embattled agency.

Smith is a member of that committee—the House Committee on Municipal, Cultural and Parochial affairs—and voted against the bill, which was defeated 8-7 along party lines.

Daily Report has the full story.