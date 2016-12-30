Baton Rouge investors plan to bring vacant Staring Lane bank branch back into commerce
A group of local investors plans to add a bank to their development project on Staring Lane after purchasing the former Capital One building next to the Town South Shopping Center on Thursday for $480,000.
James Nunnally and his business partners, the five-person 1919 Staring Lane Property LLC, acquired roughly 38,000 square feet, including the building, with the purchase. The deal works out to about $12.63 per square foot.
The bank building itself measures 3,320 square feet, and the canopy, which includes three drive through windows and a drive-up ATM, is 2,115 square feet.
Nunnally says the group will complete some minor repairs on the building at 1969 Staring Lane, clean it up and add a new bank tenant.
