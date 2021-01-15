Baton Rouge-based restaurants expanding into Ascension Parish

By
-
Many Baton Rouge-based restaurants are expanding into Ascension Parish, with an accelerated effort in recent months to establish a presence in the Prairieville/Dutchtown corridor.

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.