Thursday, January 26, 2023 BusinessInsider Baton Rouge-based online home sales platform expands to Mississippi By David Jacobs - January 26, 2023 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print Baton Rouge-based Falaya, an online home-selling platform, is expanding into Mississippi, the company’s founder and CEO says. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in