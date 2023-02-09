Thursday, February 9, 2023 BusinessInsider Baton Rouge-based Fig & Dove prepping for growth By Holly Duchmann - February 9, 2023 FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmailPrint Colleen Waguespack (Collin Richie) After finishing last year with 55% growth in year-over-year sales, local interior designer Colleen Waguespack is bracing for another year of growth Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in