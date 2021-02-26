Baton Rouge auto dealers see used car prices surge amid production cutbacks

By
-
Thanks largely to supply crunches, Baton Rouge auto dealers say used cars are becoming harder to find and more expensive.

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.