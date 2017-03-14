Baton Rouge area home sales rise 17.5% in January

IStockphoto

Last year’s flooding continued to impact the greater Baton Rouge housing market in January, as sales increased, inventory remained in flux and prices declined, according to the latest analysis from the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors.

Collectively, home sales across the nine-parish Capital Region were up 17.5% in January to 712, from 602 in the same month one year ago. Pending sales also were up, soaring about 19% to 933.

However, the median sales price of homes in the region dropped about 7% to $165,000 as the months supply of inventory decreased 31% year over year to 2.9.

“Don’t be surprised to see this return to pre-flood prices as investors and bargain hunters get homes remodeled and remediated. Proof that cash is driving a lot of sales shows up in the 26.6 percent decline in days on market to 58 days,” GBRAR’s monthly sales report says. “Inventory has a glimmer of hope as new listings were up 4.7 percent to 1,079.”

