Baton Rouge airport bombshell: Hennessy stepping down as interim director

Ralph Hennessy surprised many with the announcement this morning he will step down in May as interim director of the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, a position he has held since last January.

But Hennessy says he’s not leaving to work for a private firm due to frustration with the slow pace of progress a Metro Council-based committee is making in its national search for a permanent aviation director.

Rather, Hennessy says he was approached by a headhunter about the position and ultimately was given an offer he couldn’t refuse.

“The length of time (the committee is taking) is frustrating,” he acknowledges. “But that’s not why I’m leaving. To be honest, I wasn’t looking for anything, but they contacted me and we started talking and at some point they made me an offer I could not pass up.”

Daily Report has the full story.