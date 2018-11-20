Introducing the Forty under 40 class of 2018
Whether they’re working late into the evening to complete a big assignment, getting up early to ready their kids for school or scrambling to a nonprofit board meeting, Business Report‘s 2018 Forty Under 40 class is anything but idle.
Some work for the government, some are employed in the private sector and others are their own bosses—yet all of them play a key role in making the Capital Region a better place to call home. Not only do they juggle the demands that come with nascent careers and growing families, but they also make time to volunteer for nonprofit organizations across the Capital Region, many sitting on the boards of Baton Rouge’s most influential organizations and companies.
Culling down the list of nominees for this year’s Forty Under 40 class was no small task. Business Report received a record 584 nominations for 275 unique candidates. A panel of community leaders and members of our staff took on the difficult challenge of choosing this year’s class.
Click the links below to the individual winners to get a sense for why each of the honorees has been included in this year’s Forty Under 40 class, what makes them tick and what challenges they’re planning to take on next. In extensive question and answer sessions, each shares their greatest accomplishments thus far, as well as lessons learned the hard way and aspects of their jobs most people don’t know about. They also dish on their favorite places to dine in Baton Rouge, the best vacations they’ve ever taken and their greatest hopes for our city.
This year marks the 19th that Business Report has honored young professionals with the Forty Under 40 awards. We recently caught up with eight of our past honorees to see what they’ve been up to, and you check that out here.
Also, a special thank you to Amy Martin, who took the photographs of this year’s winners, and to Diana Pietrogallo for gathering the survey results for this year’s class.
Here is the 2017 class of Forty under 40 (click the winner’s name to read their full Q&A):
Musculoskeletal Oncologist-Orthopaedic Surgeon, Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic; Co-chair-Sarcoma Specialty Treatment Team, Mary Bird Perkins-Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center; Co-founder, Barney’s Farm Sanctuary
Assistant Professor of Physics, LSU
Pastor, St. Thomas More
Senior Vice President of Marketing, Baton Rouge Area Chamber
Director of Innovation & Technology, The Dunham School
Assistant Vice President, Director of Communications and Community Relations, LUBA Workers’ Comp
Partner, SSA Consultants
Partner, Saunders and Chabert Law Firm; Felony Prosecutor, 18th JDC District Attorney’s Office
Curator of Fishes and Associate Professor, LSU Museum of Natural Science and Department of Biological Science
Community Relations-Sponsorship Activities, Louisiana Lottery Corporation
Lauren Crapanzano Jumonville, 28
Director of Civic Leadership Initiatives, Baton Rouge Area Foundation
Owner/Family Nurse Practitioner, Louisiana Healthcare Services; Assistant Professor, Southern University School of Nursing
Assistant Attorney General, Louisiana Department of Justice Section Chief, Complex Litigation Unit
Owner/CEO/Design Director, MIMOSA Handcrafted
CEO, SellSwipe Inc.
Director, Our Lady of the Lake Foundation
CEO/President, Gator Millworks Inc.
Associate, McGlinchey Stafford Law Firm
Director of Pharmacy, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center
Associate Vice President for Governmental Relations, LSU AgCenter
Lead Pastor, Love Alive Church
Executive Director, Culture Candy; Curator/Art Manager, The Healthcare Gallery
Courtney de la Bretonne Hart, 37
Senior Regional Marketing Manager, Hancock Whitney
Director of Corporate and Business Development, Bernhard Energy Solutions
Assistant Chief Administrative Officer, City of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish
Government Relations/Lobbyist, Roedel Parsons Koch Blache Balhoff and McCollister Law Firm
Doctor of Internal Medicine, The Baton Rouge Clinic
Owner, ELS Landscape Architecture Studio
Partner in Charge, Adams and Reese LLP
Owner, Tin Roof Brewing Co. and Doug Olinde Event Rentals
Engagement and Impact Catalyst, MetroMorphosis; Radio Personality, Cumulus Media
President and CEO, Stuart & Company General Contractors
Executive Chef, Mansurs on the Boulevard
Chief Operating Offer, Baton Rouge General Medical Center
Land Counsel, Resource Environmental Solutions LLC
General Manager, Lamar Advertising
Vice President of Development, LSU Tiger Athletic Foundation
Transplant Hepatologist and Gastroenterologist, Director of Hepatology at Ochsner Baton Rouge; LSU Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine
Vice President, Valluzzo Companies
CEO, ITinspired
ALSO:
Forty under 40 alumni: Where are they now?
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!