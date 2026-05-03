Influential Women in Business: Jill Kidder

Jill Kidder didn’t plan on a career in hospitality. She was intent on law school. But a temporary job in the hotel industry changed all of that.

“I loved it,” she says. “I found my calling in the hospitality world, and it just fit.”

That instinct has guided her for four decades—through hotel management, tourism leadership, a pandemic and now the CEO chair at Visit Baton Rouge, where she has been since 2022. In that time, she has rebranded the organization, expanded into amateur sports and worked to position Baton Rouge as a city that both visitors and locals are genuinely proud to talk about.

Kidder is a planner by nature. She credits an early supervisor for a phrase she still lives by: “Plan your work, work your plan.” Every week, she maps out priorities and checks her progress. It’s a discipline that’s served her well across a long career full of pivots and big swings.

One of those pivots came early. At 28, she was offered a management role she wasn’t sure she was ready for. She almost said no. A mentor wouldn’t let her. “She is ready, and she is going to do it,” the mentor told others—and that was that. The experience stayed with her. Today Kidder makes a point of helping others “take that leap of faith” in their own careers.

Before coming back to Louisiana, she spent time in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in the 1990s, during a remarkable transformation for that city. Chattanooga had once been so polluted by industry that workers reportedly changed their white shirts twice a day because of soot. By the time Kidder arrived, the city was reinventing itself—investing in parks, revitalizing its downtown and building a quality of life that would eventually earn it national recognition. Watching that unfold shaped how Kidder thinks about her work. Attracting visitors, she learned, is only part of the equation. Destinations have to keep evolving.

That belief drives everything she does in Baton Rouge. She’s not just marketing a city—she’s helping build one. Through initiatives like Plan Baton Rouge III, she is working to move community planning from conversation to action, bringing partners together and pushing for real, tangible improvements. Her thinking is straightforward: Destination marketing only works when it’s paired with a product worth marketing.

On the ground, that means concerts in Tiger Stadium, a growing number of cruise dockings along the Mississippi—around 140 this year—and family-friendly programming designed to draw out-of-state visitors. It also means making sure locals feel just as good about where they live. Kidder wants residents to “feel like we’re a city worth sharing,” and she sees Baton Rouge’s blend of Cajun, Creole and north Louisiana culture as a genuine asset that too often is undersold.

She also shows up when it counts the most. During the pandemic, she co-chaired a governor’s recovery committee focused on tourism and hospitality, helping the industry develop safe reopening strategies and a path forward. She collaborated with travel leaders across the country to help secure $87.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding for the tourism industry. The experience reinforced something she already believed: The best outcomes come from listening, bringing smart people together and building relationships that last.

One of her favorite sayings captures it well: “If you want to go fast, go alone. But if you want to go far, go together.”

You’ll find Kidder at festivals, concerts, sporting events and community gatherings around Baton Rouge—not just because it’s her job, but because she believes you can’t authentically promote something you haven’t experienced yourself. “If you’re not engaged, you can’t share it,” she says.

With riverfront redevelopment, expanded sports facilities, new parks and cultural investments all on the horizon, she’s energized by what’s coming. She sees Visit Baton Rouge as the “first date on the economic development wheel”—the introduction that turns a visitor into a resident, and a resident into an advocate. Through her leadership, Kidder is helping Baton Rouge tell its story—and shape its future.