Thursday, December 21, 2023

Arts council to begin its search for a new leader next week

By Holly Duchmann - December 21, 2023

The Community Arts Center serves as both an artists' gallery as well as a performance theater. (Tim Mueller)

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge will release its job notice next week to replace outgoing President and CEO Renee Chatelain, says Todd Sterling, board chair.