Thursday, January 28, 2021 BusinessInsider Arcade bar planned for Government Street near French Truck Coffee By Holly Duchmann - January 28, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print An arcade bar is being planned for Government Street in the former Pop Shop Records space, across the street from French Truck Coffee. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for about $1 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in