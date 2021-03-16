Allstate cutting auto insurance rates for Louisiana drivers

By
-
With fewer drivers on the road amid the pandemic, Allstate is expected to drop its auto insurance rates by an average of 3%, and by as much as 7% for some customers.

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.