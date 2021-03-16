Tuesday, March 16, 2021 BusinessInsider Allstate cutting auto insurance rates for Louisiana drivers By Caitie Burkes - March 16, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print With fewer drivers on the road amid the pandemic, Allstate is expected to drop its auto insurance rates by an average of 3%, and by as much as 7% for some customers. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in