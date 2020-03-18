Daily check-ins, tech options among suggestions for managing remote workforce

As companies and employees transition to a remote workforce in response to the spreading COVID-19, managers are faced with myriad issues when it comes to managing their new remote teams.

As the Harvard Business Review details in a new guide, common challenges facing managers of remote teams include grappling with a lack of face-to-face communication, a lack of access to mutually shared information, social isolation and at-home distractions.

Luckily, there are many ways to tackle these challenges that require little to no cash backing. Managers can help create a sense of normalcy by establishing daily check-ins with staff. These can either be done through one-on-one calls, if your staff works more independently from one another, or a team call if the work is more collaborative. The key here is for the calls to be regular and predictable, a forum in which employees know they can consult with you and have their concerns and questions heard.

Managers should also ensure that employees have several avenues for communication with the team. Email alone is insufficient, and by providing the option for video conferencing allows employees to share visual cues. Visual cues allow for increased “mutual knowledge” about co-workers and also help reduce the sense of isolation among teams. Video is also particularly useful for complex or sensitive conversations, as it feels more personal than written or audio-only communication.

Slack, Zoom and Microsoft Teams are tools employers can utilize that will allow for quicker communication between staff.

Once those avenues for communication are established, managers should create norms for their usage. Harvard Business Review suggests managers set “rules of engagement,” detailing to their staffs the expectations for the frequency of communication and ideal timing for chatting. Managers should let employees know the best way and time to reach them during the workday.

Other ways managers can support remote employees include providing opportunities for remote social interaction and providing encouragement and emotional support. Read the full article.