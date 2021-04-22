3Tails Wine & Cheese leaves Square 46

By
-
Square 46 is a 25,000 square foot mixed-use development in the 4600 block of Government Street in Mid City. (File photo)
3Tails Wine & Cheese has permanently closed its Square 46 shop after two-and-a-half years of business.

