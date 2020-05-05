2020 Influential Women in Business: Eight leaders making a difference

The 2020 Influential Women in Business class features eight leaders who are making a difference in Baton Rouge and across the Capital Region.

Somehow, they make it all look so easy. The high-pressure careers. The growing families. The service on local boards and volunteer efforts at area nonprofits.

The 2020 Influential Women in Business balance all these demands, and more, with grace and humility. But, of course, it’s not easy—and it hasn’t been a leisurely climb for any of this year’s eight honorees. And while their personal and career paths are varied, there are a few common threads that emerge when speaking with the honorees about how they’ve reached this point in their lives.

They take risks. They persevere in the face of failure. They have strong support networks, both at work and home. They believe in themselves. They are compassionate. They pray. And at the end of a long day, they know how to decompress and recharge for the next challenge that awaits them.

For 23 years now, Business Report has been honoring the incredible women in our community who are making the Capital Region a better place to live, work and play. As you’ll learn in their profiles on the following pages, this year’s honorees have already achieved much, but they’re not anywhere near the finish line. Along with the profiles, the 2020 Influential Women in Business will be celebrated at a special luncheon on July 29.

Read their stories:

Cheri Ausberry, Customer Service Manager, Entergy

Kim Bowman, Founder, Bella Bowman Foundation

Stacia Haynie, Executive Vice President and Provost, LSU

Racheal Hebert, Founder, President and CEO, Sexual Trauma Awareness

and Response (STAR)

Norisha Kirts Glover, Owner, NRK Construction LLC

Gloria Moncada, Plant Manager, ExxonMobil Baton Rouge

Tiffany Stewart, Dudley & Beverly Coates Endowed Professor, Pennington Biomedical Research Center / Director, PBRC Behavior Technology Laboratory

Padma Vatsavai, Founder and CEO, Vinformatix