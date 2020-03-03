Business acclaim: The 2020 Baton Rouge Business Awards and Hall of Fame honorees

The 2020 Baton Rouge Business Awards and Hall of Fame honors four area business leaders and two homegrown companies that embraced risk-taking on the journey to success.

For the 37th year, Business Report is honoring leading professionals and companies in the Capital Region that distinguish themselves by not only succeeding in business, but also by giving back to the community and making our city a better place to live. This year’s honorees, as selected by a community panel of judges, are certainly no exception.

Along with telling their stories and spotlighting their accomplishments, all of this year’s honorees will be celebrated at a special event on March 24.

The Business Awards were launched in 1984 to pay tribute to remarkable individuals and companies in the Capital Region and celebrate their many accomplishments. In 1993, Business Report partnered with Junior Achievement to present the awards and added a Hall of Fame category to recognize those with a lifetime of achievement.

