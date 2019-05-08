2019 WIB: Donna Saurage

By
-
Insider
Donna Saurage Influential Women in Business
(Collin Richie)
We're glad you are enjoying Business Report. To continue reading, sign up for ALL-ACCESS
Profession: Sole manager, CCC Holding LLC Hometown: Ada, Oklahoma Age: 80 Family: Widow of the late Norman Saurage III, with five children: Susan Saurage Altenloh, Stephanie Saurage, Hank Saur…

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR