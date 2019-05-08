2019 WIB: Camille Manning-Broome

By
-
Insider
Camille Manning Broome Influential Women in Business
(Collin Richie)
We're glad you are enjoying Business Report. To continue reading, sign up for ALL-ACCESS
Profession: President and CEO, Center for Planning Excellence Hometown: Baton Rouge Age: 41 Family: Married to husband, Devin Broome, with two sons: Isaac (7) and Emerson (5) Years with compa…

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR