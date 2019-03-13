2019 Hall of Fame: E.J. Ourso, the ultimate entrepreneur

By
-
Insider
E.J. Ourso 2019 Baton Rouge Business Awards and Hall of Fame
Few Louisiana entrepreneurs have ever been as prolific—and successful—as the late E.J. Ourso, and even fewer have been so philanthropic. (Courtesy E.J. and Marjory B. Ourso Family Foundation)
We're glad you are enjoying Business Report. To continue reading, sign up for ALL-ACCESS
E.J. Ourso loved building his company—the successful entrepreneur made 56 acquisitions over 48 years—but the business associates who knew him best say he also experienced great joy from shar…

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR