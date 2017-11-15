10/12 Industry Report, Fourth Quarter 2017

10/12 Industry Report staff
November 15, 2017 | Business

COVER STORY

THE END GAME

Will Louisiana remain a major energy player when oil is no longer king?

Read more stories from this edition of 10/12 Industry Report below. Send your ideas, comments and company news to editor@1012industryreport.com.

 

 

EDITOR’S TAKE

Looking into the future of energy

 

 

THE BIG PICTURE

The giant of the Gulf

 

 

WORKFORCE SPOTLIGHT

Diving for dollars

 

 

EXECUTIVE PROFILE

Missy Rogers

 

 

WATER BORNE

Weeks Marine finds growth and diversification in the expanding coastal restoration and LNG markets

 

 

THE ART OF THE DEAL

Megaprojects require complex negotiations involving multiple stakeholders—particularly when it comes to logistics

 

 

CORRALLING BIG DATA

Sophisticated software and an abundance of data are allowing owners to ‘educate’ their processes

 

 

WEATHERING THE STORM

The South Louisiana Economic Council stays ahead of the curve during the oil slump by shifting focus

 

 

MANAGING THE TURNAROUND

From trusting contractors to losing workers at the start of hunting season, Louisiana’s top turnaround chiefs and consultants share tried and true solutions to their challenges

 

 

INSIGHT

Industrial wage pressures after the 2017 hurricanes

 

 

 

INSIGHT

Taxing energy infrastructure

 

 

INSIGHT

Invest in people

 

 

PROJECT MAPS

Maps of the largest industrial projects driving growth in south Louisiana

 

