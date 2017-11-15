10/12 Industry Report, Fourth Quarter 2017
COVER STORY
THE END GAME
Will Louisiana remain a major energy player when oil is no longer king?
Read more stories from this edition of 10/12 Industry Report below.
EDITOR’S TAKE
Looking into the future of energy
THE BIG PICTURE
The giant of the Gulf
WORKFORCE SPOTLIGHT
Diving for dollars
EXECUTIVE PROFILE
Missy Rogers
WATER BORNE
Weeks Marine finds growth and diversification in the expanding coastal restoration and LNG markets
THE ART OF THE DEAL
Megaprojects require complex negotiations involving multiple stakeholders—particularly when it comes to logistics
CORRALLING BIG DATA
Sophisticated software and an abundance of data are allowing owners to ‘educate’ their processes
WEATHERING THE STORM
The South Louisiana Economic Council stays ahead of the curve during the oil slump by shifting focus
MANAGING THE TURNAROUND
From trusting contractors to losing workers at the start of hunting season, Louisiana’s top turnaround chiefs and consultants share tried and true solutions to their challenges
INSIGHT
Industrial wage pressures after the 2017 hurricanes
INSIGHT
Taxing energy infrastructure
INSIGHT
Invest in people
PROJECT MAPS
Maps of the largest industrial projects driving growth in south Louisiana
