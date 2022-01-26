​​New Mississippi River bridge won’t be silver bullet for Baton Rouge traffic woes

A new bridge over the Mississippi River may well be needed, but it might not make a huge difference for many Baton Rouge drivers.

“It’s not going to solve the traffic problems of Baton Rouge,” says Cordell Haymon, longtime board member with the Center for Planning Excellence, which is a part of the business-backed Capital Region Industry for Sustainable Infrastructure Solutions Coalition.

Haymon is an attorney and former petroleum service company executive, not a traffic engineer. But he has been involved in Baton Rouge planning issues since the 1990s and chaired the CPEX board for more than a decade.

He says he’s been told the new bridge might pull up to 15% of the traffic off the Interstate 10 bridge. And in 10 years, there likely will be more traffic in general, he says.

So is it worth the estimated $1 billion cost?

“If you ask the industries along the river on both sides, they would say that it’s a very important asset for them,” Haymon says.

However, Haymon wonders whether spending $1 billion building a well-connected street grid that gives drivers more options would help more people. He acknowledges that approach is politically difficult because many Baton Rouge residents don’t want more traffic near their homes.

He stresses that he’s not saying a new bridge isn’t needed, just that Baton Rouge drivers need to understand the limitations of what the project will do for them.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has proposed a $500 million partial funding plan for the long-sought project. He hopes the commitment will help to attract additional federal dollars, and toll revenue also would be in the mix.