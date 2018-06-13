ZAPT moving service launches Baton Rouge operations

A company coming to the Baton Rouge market claims it will transform customers moving experience.

ZAPT, an on-demand moving and delivery company for homes and businesses, says it will do this, according to a company announcement, by providing flat rate pricing, notifications on its website, package tracking, scheduling control and live support.

ZAPT CEO Bill Catania says his mouse trap is better than other online service startups because his company has both local offices as well as a digital app.

“We had thousands of conversations with consumers and they expressed the need for more human contact than traditional ‘app only’ solutions that are in the marketplace today,” Catania said in a prepared statement.

ZAPT also started services in Orlando, Charlotte, Raleigh and central New Jersey.

