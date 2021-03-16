Your future is in your hands: How to get the retirement you want

Sponsored by St James Place

Even though Mrs. Sally Graves was living comfortably alone, her decision to move to St. James Place was based on her desire for independence and ability to reassure her family that her future needs would be met.

As a widow, it was important to Sally to move to a Life Plan Community on her own terms, before her health played a role in the decision-making process. When she began looking for her next residence, she knew that she could call St. James Place home.

It was also crucial that wherever she ended up, she could bring her goldendoodle with her. “I’ve had Buddy for nine years,” Sally says. “He’s my companion—I would not have moved here without him.”

Having lived in Baton Rouge for more than 50 years, Sally was knowledgeable about many of the retirement homes in the area, but she ultimately chose St. James Place for the community and the Life Plan guarantee.