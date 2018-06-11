Workers injured at ExxonMobil Baton Rouge in good condition

Two of the three contract workers injured today at the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge chemical plant have been transported to Baton Rouge General and are in good condition, according to a hospital spokesperson. The third worker was treated at a local clinic.

The three contractors were injured when they came into contact with sulphuric acid this morning at the Exxon plant in north Baton Rouge, according to a company news release. ExxonMobil first responders treated the workers at the scene.

The sulphuric acid release—about a gallon—did not exceed reportable quantities and there was no external impact associated with the incident, says Exxon spokeswoman Stephanie Cargile. The incident occured during “normal work activities.”

Exxon plans to provide the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality with a status update on the incident within seven days, Cargile says. An investigation with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration may follow.

“While ExxonMobil initiates its own investigation after an incident, we also cooperate fully with other agency investigations,” she adds. “In this case, we have already been in contact with OSHA and will cooperate fully if the agency conducts an investigation.”