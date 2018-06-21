How will a Supreme Court decision on sales tax impact local online retailers? No one knows.

It remains a mystery just how the recent Supreme Court ruling allowing states to collect sales tax from online retailers will affect Louisiana sellers, but in the hours since the decision, retailers have been doing their research.

ShoppersChoice.com CEO Corey Tisdale says his business is digging into how it might be affected by the ruling but otherwise declined to comment.

More than 40 states and the Trump administration had asked the Supreme Court to overturn its 1992 decision in Quill v. North Dakota, which restricted states from collecting sales tax from retailers without a physical presence in those states.

ShoppersChoice.com is a community of online stores based in Baton Rouge. It started 20 years ago selling barbecue equipment out of a brick-and-mortar store called The Grill Store & More, then shifted to an online-only model. The owners are in the process of moving their only showroom on Coursey Boulevard to the company’s distribution center on Airline Highway.

Prior to the ruling, many sellers with a physical presence in a single state or a few states have been able to avoid charging sales tax for online sales when they ship to addresses outside those states, The Associated Press reports.

Online sellers that haven’t been charging sales tax on goods shipped to every state include jewelry website Blue Nile, pet products site Chewy.com and clothing retailer L.L. Bean. Sellers that use eBay and Etsy, which provide platforms for smaller sellers, also haven’t been collecting sales taxes nationwide. See the full story on the court decision.