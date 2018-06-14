West Feliciana School Board moving forward on residential development

The West Feliciana School Board is looking for a real estate broker to market and sell a district-owned property to a developer as the next step in plans for a new neighborhood in St. Francisville.

The board wants to hire a broker by July 26 to sell the land within 6 months to a developer for the proposed Pecan Grove Bluff neighborhood. The property is the former site of St. Francisville High School, which closed in 1979.

The school district and St. Francisville Area Foundation have been working together to develop the 21-acre property into a small, medium-density neighborhood within walking distance of downtown St. Francisville and the Mississippi River.

The 50 planned lots will be comprised of 16 cottage, 18 garden and 16 village lots.

The neighborhood is the latest effort to develop a West Feliciana residential market that has historically lacked supply—especially for first-time homebuyers and middle-class professionals.