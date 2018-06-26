Louisiana construction unemployment falls to 4.7%

Daily Report Staff
June 26, 2018

The construction industry is booming in Louisiana, but it’s not keeping pace with the rest of the country where some states, like Iowa, have less than 1% unemployment in the field.

Louisiana boasted a 4.7% unemployment rate in May, representing a slight rise from April but a 0.4 percentage point drop from the same month last year, according to the latest unemployment figures from the Associated Builders and Contractors.

Louisiana has the 41st-lowest rate among construction workers in the U.S., ABC reports. The non-seasonally adjusted construction unemployment rates for the country and in 45 states were down in May on a year-over-year basis.

The U.S. unemployment rate for the sector fell to 4.4% in May, down from 5.3% in May last year. Iowa had the nation’s lowest unemployment rate among construction workers last month, 0.9%. Alaska had the highest rate at 11.2%, down 0.1 percentage points from a year previous.

See the complete construction jobs report from ABC.

