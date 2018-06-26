Louisiana construction unemployment falls to 4.7%

The construction industry is booming in Louisiana, but it’s not keeping pace with the rest of the country where some states, like Iowa, have less than 1% unemployment in the field.

Louisiana boasted a 4.7% unemployment rate in May, representing a slight rise from April but a 0.4 percentage point drop from the same month last year, according to the latest unemployment figures from the Associated Builders and Contractors.

Louisiana has the 41st-lowest rate among construction workers in the U.S., ABC reports. The non-seasonally adjusted construction unemployment rates for the country and in 45 states were down in May on a year-over-year basis.

The U.S. unemployment rate for the sector fell to 4.4% in May, down from 5.3% in May last year. Iowa had the nation’s lowest unemployment rate among construction workers last month, 0.9%. Alaska had the highest rate at 11.2%, down 0.1 percentage points from a year previous.

