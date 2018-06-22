Two Louisiana CEOs ranked among Glassdoor’s top 100 employers  

Ochsner Health System CEO Warner Thomas and Raising Cane’s founder and CEO Todd Graves have been ranked as No. 47 and No. 67 respectively among Glassdoor’s Top 100 CEOs.

Glassdoor, the anonymous website where employees can review company management, put together its list by tallying employer’s positive approval ratings from workers.

Thomas had 94% positive reviews. In Baton Rouge, under Thomas’ direction, the health care system is building a $100 million complex, anchored by a medical office building with primary care as well as diagnostic and specialty clinics and an attached in-patient hospital.



Graves, who opened the first Raising Cane’s on Highland Road in 1996, had 93% positive reviews. Cane’s was also ranked No. 43 on Glassdoor’s Top 100 Best Places to Work in 2017 . Cane’s has been opening new restaurants on a regular basis for years—more recently in the Middle East—and has no plans to slow down. In 2016, Graves said he planned to grow his business from 255 restaurants to 600 by the end of 2020. In 2017, Cane’s was ranked No. 1 on the Nation’s Restaurant News list of Top 10 Fastest Growing Chains.