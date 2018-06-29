‘The speed of government:’ Assessment underway for long-awaited Livingston Parish Airport

An environmental assessment is under way for the 242-acre property that officials in Livingston Parish have been working to turn into an airport since 2010.

“We are moving forward,” says Delia Taylor, chairwoman of the airport district. “We’re just moving at the speed of government.”

The assessment on the property purchased last November is multi-faceted and includes air quality and noise studies, among others, according to Taylor.

Once completed, she adds, it must be approved by several federal agencies, including the EPA, which could take anywhere from a few months to two years.

“If there are issues, it will take some time. We’ll be at the mercy at the federal offices to sign off,” says Taylor.

Michael Baker International, an aviation engineering consulting firm, is conducting the environmental assessment of the land and will create a design layout for the property.

The Livingston Executive Airport is planned for a location near the Satsuma exit on I-12.