Southfin Southern Poké expanding to Lafayette
Southfin Southern Poké, a concept restaurant based on Hawaiian-inspired street food, will be opening a Lafayette location, the eatery announced on Facebook
The restaurant will open around August in Parc Lafayette, off of Kaliste Saloom Road and Camellia Boulevard, Developing Lafayette reports.
It will be the third location for the restaurant, having recently opened its second on Corporate Boulevard, across from the Town Center.
