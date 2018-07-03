Southern board holding special meeting to discuss lawsuit, possible fee increases

Editor’s Note: Since original publication of this story, an item on the Southern University Board of Supervisors meeting regarding the university’s termination of Nathan Haymer, former director of bands, was removed.

The Southern University Board of Supervisors is having a special meeting Thursday to discuss two high-profile matters: litigation against the board brought by former law school professor Dorothy Jackson, related to her role in the Council on Aging scandal, and the possibility of raising student fees for the fall semester.

Jackson was fired in March following the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging scandal and has since appealed her termination, the board will only hear an update on Jackson’s lawsuit against the university, according to the meeting agenda.

Nathan Haymer, the former university director of bands who was honored as one of Business Report’s 40 under 40 last year, was fired in May following an internal investigation prompted by a lawsuit accusing him of requesting a kickback in order for the world-renown band to appear at an event for public school children. The board was originally scheduled to review his appeal and make a decision regarding his job, but removed the item from the agenda this afternoon.

The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. at the J.S. Clark Administration Building, and the board may go into executive session during the meeting, according to the agenda released today

See the agenda. The meeting can be live streamed here.