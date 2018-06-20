Shaquille O’Neal bankrolls new weight room for Lafayette High School

Athletes at Lafayette High School will be working out in a new, state-of-the-art weight room beginning Thursday thanks to Shaquille O’Neal, The Daily Advertiser reports.

The Lafayette Parish School Board committed to a funding match to upgrade the aging weight room at $21,000, but the total project was a little more than $40,000. So O’Neal stepped in to fill the gap.

O’Neal told school officials he wanted to help out through a video he sent on May 10.

“If we didn’t have Shaq step in to help us, it would have been another two years for us to raise the money,” said head football coach Rob Pool.

Lafayette High School coaches say they plan to spend the day Wednesday assembling the new equipment so it will be ready for the football team’s workout Thursday morning.

