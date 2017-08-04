See The Walls Project’s interactive rooftop garden at the Woman’s Hospital NICU

On Thursday, Aug. 3, officials with The Walls Project, Junior League and Woman’s Hospital unveiled the “Embracing Estuary” interactive rooftop installation at the hospital. The installation—created by artists Joel Breaux, Stephanie Landry and Clark Derbes with creative consultants WHLC Architecture, Milton J. Womack Contractors, Raina Wirta and Melisa Rad—is located near the third-floor NICU at Woman’s. The artwork celebrates our coastal region and Louisiana’s wildlife diversity, and is designed to ease the stress of families in an intense medical setting. Junior League of Baton Rouge provided $100,000 for the project. Check out the gallery below.