Residential Property of the Week, Sponsored by Leigh Moss, REALTOR© Keller Williams: 710 E Boyd Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Adjacent to LSU, this home in a gated community is a perfect as an investment property for a future college student or as a rental property. A rare find in University View, this three bedroom condo is low maintenance with high income potential. Lots of windows flood the unit with natural light. With a master bedroom and guest room downstairs and a second master upstairs, it is a very versatile layout. The complex offers a pool and is on the LSU bus route. Offered at $215,000. Click here for more details.