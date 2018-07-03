Protostripes Center at LSU Innovation Park expanding

LSU Innovation Park’s Protostripes Center is expanding into a new space four times larger than its current digs.

The new, 1,200-square-foot space for the center, which creates prototypes for new business products, will feature an office and design space, a manufacturing area, an electronics workstation and a large conference meeting area, according to an LSU announcement.

The center is anticipating an increase in prototype production after its expansion as well as the addition of two new 3D printers and a drill press.

The center has developed more than 100 prototypes for a variety of industries since it opened in 2014, including industrial products, medical devices, automotive parts, water filtration devices, toys and other consumer products.

See the full announcement.