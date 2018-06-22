Post Architects transferring ownership after 50 years

After 50 years of designing high-profile projects in Baton Rouge, from the State Capitol Park master plan to River Center renovations, Post Architects founder Skipper Post is turning over ownership of the firm to partner Lisa H. Nice.

Nice, who joined Post Architects in 1996, has been a partner at the firm for 10 years and had led several major projects including the River Center upgrade, Mid City Gardens Activity Center and LSU’s Christ the King Catholic Church and Student Center.

“I’m honored that Skipper is putting his faith in me to carry on the expectations and high standards he set for Post Architects,” Nice says. “Skipper and I have been talking about this for a while, and we’re in the middle of the process of transferring ownership.”

Skipper Post founded the company in 1968. While much of the firm’s work has revolved around civic projects, its design portfolio includes a wide range of categories from educational and religious developments to residential, retail and master plan projects. Some of Post Architects’ recent high-profile work includes the 19th Judicial District Courthouse and the LSU School of the Coast and Environment.

The transfer of ownership is expected to be complete later this year. Post, who plans to continue working part-time for the next year or so, says he “could not be more pleased” than to be placing the firm in such good hands.

“Lisa is not only a highly capable architect but is an excellent, proven leader,” Post says. “Lisa shares my lifelong goal of, above all, providing outstanding service to our clients. I look forward to not only a continued high level of architectural practice but to a new level of enthusiastic and energetic architectural and planning services.”