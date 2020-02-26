Port of Greater Baton Rouge has yet to see impacts from coronavirus

Despite potential threats to the global supply chain brought on by the new coronavirus outbreak, the Port of Greater Baton Rouge has yet to see any operational impact from the epidemic as it continues to spread across the globe.

In California, the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are experiencing higher-than-normal cancellations of ships from China, where the virus originated, since the country began closing many factories due to the disease. But Jay Hardman, executive director of the Port of GBR, says the bulk shipments that typically come through his port are not part of the same global supply chain as the off-duty Chinese factories.

“We handle components where manufacturing might be impacted,” says Hardman, “but with grains, petroleum or wood products, we’re not seeing any impact.”

While he couldn’t immediately say how many Chinese ships normally dock in Baton Rouge in a week, Hardman says there have not been any canceled sailings to the port since the coronavirus outbreak, to his knowledge, nor has the number of other countries’ vessels that travel to the port from the Pacific Rim.

Hardman also stresses that the likelihood of the virus spreading through the port is slim, given the series of rigorous protocols and procedures in place to prevent such from happening.

“If you have a vessel coming here from some place in the world, it’s a two- to three-week, maybe longer, transit time,” he says. “Even with the possibility of a crew member getting on the ship, being infected and not showing heavy symptoms before, it will be clear to the crew before it comes to the river. Then, it’s a strict process with a series of notifications.”

Though Hardman says the port is keeping a watchful eye on the coronavirus, he says it’s also grappling with daylight-only restrictions on ship movements, which went back into effect Monday after a several-week lift. The current restriction is necessary for safety purposes, says Hardman, but its impact is more noticeable.

“Unfortunately, the high water seems to be staying with us,” Hardman says.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Americans yesterday to brace for the coronavirus epidemic to start spreading within the U.S. Nationally, the announcement sent stocks plunging, though they regained some ground in early trading Wednesday.

The virus, which causes respiratory disease and spreads from person-to-person contact, was first detected in Wuhan City, in China’s Hubei Province, in late December, according to the World Health Organization. Since then, there have been 80,239 confirmed cases globally, as of Tuesday, including 908 new cases discovered within the past 24 hours.

Overall, the vast majority of cases (77,780) have occurred in China, though more new cases are popping up in other countries. In total, 2,700 people have died so far.